May At The Alt Showplace Is Full Of Good Times, Laughter & Saving Money Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Little Theater Showplace is running full speed ahead and presenting the wildly hilarious comedy, THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE less than two weeks after showcasing a big spring concert tribute to Barry Manilow. Of course, the cast and crew of the last production of the 88th season, have been hard at work rehearsing in the newly renovated ALT foyer - and loving every minute of the non-stop action. THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE stars Kathy Piercy, Donna Wilson, and Lee Cox, and Cox says there is "nothing better than live theater and creativity going on in every part of our building." The May comedy (running May 6th -15th) is written by the favorite American playwrighting team of Hope, Jones, and Wooten and is the fourth production presented by the popular writing team in the last 10 years. THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE was released just before COVID shut-downs and so bringing the show to the stage has an extra-special good-time feel says Cox. She is also thrilled that the show contains a pseudo-documentary titled "Defining Women" that her character is putting together as part of her job as a Director of Outreach for a Museum. "Art imitating life once again!" Brant McCance is utilizing his technical skills in Video Production to put together the Vignettes portrayed by Cheri Hawkins, Pam Boker, Leslie Aerts, Margery Handy, Shawn Chevalier, and Crista Hamm. Article continues after sponsor message The unique production looks at the real challenges that nearly every woman confronts, i.e. widowhood, job loss, age discrimination, motherhood choices, body image, etc. The research and filming of videos provide a rich and touching aspect to the show, which does use humor and a bit of conflict to help each character re-invent themselves. This is Drillinger's 4th mainstage production to direct, although she has appeared in over 40 productions at ALT and received many nods for her own acting jobs in Southern Comedies. The month of May is all about "re-invention," renovation, and living life to the fullest. The Theater will follow its tradition of celebrating Mother's Day in a very big way with complimentary champagne, raffle tickets, and a special tiny gift for each mother in attendance. Cox says, "We want every woman and man in attendance to really take stock of their lives, reaffirm their dreams, and live their years, however many that may be, to the fullest level of pleasure. Sometimes when the roof leaks and piles of stuff are wearing you down, you might just need to sell the house!" Cox's character does just that after much trial and tribulation, and loves the idea of running off to Italy to visit a cooking school. Women of all ages will appreciate the humor and camaraderie of these crazy and wild women living in Winedale, Virginia, and the show's wit, great writing, non-stop action, and curveballs will entertain in a big way for ALT's Season closer. During the run of THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE, the 89th season tickets will be on sale for early-bird prices, with savings of over 40%. The theater will finally produce the much-anticipated family-friendly musical SHREK in July, and the mainstage season will run September through May with acclaimed, award-winning shows produced directly from Broadway and national runs: SPREADING IT AROUND, BUS STOP, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, SHE LOVES ME (MUSICAL), VIOLET SHARP and DING DONG will grace the stage and provide fine entertainment for the Riverbend region. More Information about all the upcoming shows can be had by calling the Alton Little Theater box office (618-462-3205) or going online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending