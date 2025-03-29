COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department is inviting local youth to participate in its annual Youth Academy, designed to give children a firsthand look at various aspects of law enforcement.

The Youth Academy dates are July 14-18 and July 21-25, 2025.

The program will include activities such as K-9 demonstrations, tours of the police department and jail, and a demonstration from the Illinois State Police Crime Scene/Lab.

Scheduled for this summer, the Youth Academy aims to engage children in community safety and police work while fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and youth.

Participants will also have the opportunity to tour a SWAT vehicle, experience a medical helicopter and fire department demonstration, and undergo physical training, among other activities.

Registration for the Youth Academy is now open and can be completed through the Collinsville city website. Parents interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot. For more information and to register, visit the provided link: Collinsville Police Youth Academy.

The registrations are due by May 23, 2025.