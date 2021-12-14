EDWARDSVILLE - Max Weber of Moro won the men's race, while Cindy Purcell of Mt. Vernon took home the women's race in the Christmas Ugly Sweater 5K run, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, on Saturday in Edwardsville.

The run returned in its full format after being a virtual run in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners ran a 5K race for the event, then submitted their times for consideration.

Weber won the men's race with a time of 20:39, with Erron Swick of Maryville second at 21:10, Alton's Tim Patridge was third with a time of 22:45, in fourth place was Brian Hill of Edwardsville was fourth at 23:00, fifth place went to Jack Shank of Edwardsville at 24:14, in sixth place was Edwardsville's Tony Valdez, who came in at 24:40, Isaiah Hanson of Bethalto was seventh with a time of 25:45, Steve McGeehan of Edwardsville was eighth at 26:14, Kale Hanson of Bethalto was ninth at 26:41 and Kiel Graney of Springfield rounded out the top ten with a time of 27:07.

Among the age group winners, the nine-and-under winner was Lochlan Campbell of Glen Carbon, who had a time of 30:09, Shank took the 10-14 age group, with Alton's Wesley Patridge winning the 15-19 group at 31:51, Graney was the winner in the 20-29 category, Swick won in the 30-39 group, Tim Patridge won the 40-49 grouping, Valdez was the winner of the 50-59 division, Keith Lewis of Edwardsville won the 60-69 age group with a time of 33:26 and Larry Wilson of Mattoon won the 70-75 division with a time of 27:30.

Purcell won the women's overall title with a time of 21:24, with Monica Klockenkemper of Godfrey second at 23:34, Greenfield's Megan Clark was third with a time of 24:16, Kristi Sabo of Teutopolis was fourth at 24:33, fifth place went to Katie Hanson of Bethalto, who came in at 25:42, Emily Stahlheber of Edwardsville was sixth at 26:34, Amelia Hill of Edwardsville placed seventh at 28:16, right behind in eighth place was Haley Gustavison of Alhambra with a time of 28:18, Troy's Lily Hartzel was ninth at 28:42 and rounding out the top ten was Kelly Reeve of Edwardsville, with a time of 29:23.

Steve McGeehan of Edwardsville said this is his favorite 5-K race around the region and he is thankful to see proceeds go to a good cause - the local food pantry.

“This is my fourth year of doing the race,” he said afterward. “I heard about it through friends. I love Christmas and the Christmas sweater theme. It is great to see everyone all decked out in costumes and it is a lot of fun. We have lived here for 15 years. I was born and raised in West County St. Louis. My wife’s family lives over here. I lost a bet and had to move closer to the in-laws. This race is always a great atmosphere and so much fun.”

In the various age groups, the nine-and-under winner was Stahlheber, with the 10-14 winner being Klockenkemper, Kylie Schumacher of Edwardsville was the 15-19 winner, coming in at 35:14, the 20-29 winner was Madeline Todd of Glen Carbon at 37:05, Clark took the 30-39 division, Hanson was the winner in the 40-49 age group, Sabo took home the title in the 50-59 grouping and Pam Schneider of Worden won the 60-69 division with a time of 34:49.

A total of 92 runners were entered in the race.

