MATTOON - Max Weber of Civic Memorial was the individual winner of the race, while both the Eagles and Highland qualified as teams in the IHSA Class 2A boys sectional cross country meet Saturday morning at Mattoon High School.

Mahomet-Seymour won the team title with 97 points, while Taylorville was second with 130 points, CM was third at 140 points, Herrin came in fourth at 151 points, fifth place went to Mt. Vernon at 155 points, Marion finished sixth at 173 points, and the Bulldogs claimed the seventh and final team spot at 182 points. Waterloo finished 11th at 257 points, while Mascoutah was 13th with 293 points.

Weber won the individual championship with a time of 14:35.4, while Quaid Berger of Olney Richland County was second at 14:38.8, Gabriel Greer of Marion finished third at 14:44.9, Liam Betis of Taylorville was fourth at 15:15.6, and rounding out the top five was Raphael Greer of Marion was fifth at 15:21.9.

Among the individual qualifiers for the state meet next week, Luke Smith of Waterloo went through at 15:24.0, and Freeburg's Mark Rozhon qualified with a time of 15:44.3.

In addition to Weber, Logan Kearbey had a time of 15:52.4 for the Eagles, while Boden Duffy was home at 15:58.3, Glenn Collins came in at 16:23.4, and Jacob Cranford's time of 16:31.2. Highland was led by Caleb Knobloch, who had a time of 15:52.3, while Donnie Miller had a time of 15:54.8, Joshua Knobloch was in at 16:03.3, Adin Roach was home at 16:23.1, and Liam Priest had a time of 16:52.1.

The Indians were led by Lucas Jensen at 16:17.7, Chris White had a time of 16:24.5, Jackson Schubert was in at 16:49.8, Henry Koehler was in at 16:58.3, and Gavin Kimmle had a time of 17:07.9.

Among the local individuals, Kaden Strohbeck of Jersey was in at 17:16.6, while Triad saw Caden Meier come in at 16:24.3, and Michael Schram had a time of 16:34.2.

The state Class 2A meet will be held at Detweiler Park in Peoria on Saturday morning.

