Max Weber Places In Top Five In Two State Track Finals, He Is A Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of Month For CM
CHARLESTON — Civic Memorial senior Max Weber secured his place in the Class 2A IHSA State Track and Field finals in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs in Friday's prelims, then posted two top-five finishes on Saturday, May 31, 2025, demonstrating the steady performances he has throughout the season.
On Friday, May 30, 2025, at the Charleston state prelims Weber qualified 11th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:25.55 and earned sixth place in the 3,200 meters, clocking 9:31.90. The following day, Weber improved his standings by finishing fifth in both events, posting times of 4:26.36 in the 1,600 and 9:26.21 in the 3,200 meters.
Weber’s results were among the top performances for area athletes at the state meet.
Reflecting on his season, Weber said, “I ran a 9:20 in the 3,200 meters at Belleville West and focused on the 1,600 for much of the season, but today I was focused on getting medals in both the 3,200 and 1,600.”
He credited his coach for much of his development, stating, “Coach Peal takes it seriously,” and praised him as a great coach and mentor.
Throughout the season, Weber posted several personal bests. He recorded a 4:22.25 in the 1,600 meters at the Knight Invitational and a 9:20.78 in the 3,200 meters at the Norm Armstrong Invite. Additionally, he broke the two-minute barrier in the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.4 on April 9, 2025, at the Columbia, East Alton-Wood River and Civic Memorial Triangular Meet.
Weber, who was honored as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month, highlighted the importance of early-season momentum. “We started early in the year, 9:20 in the 3,200 meters at Belleville West, and it was good to get a fast time in it out of the way,” he said. “In the 3,200, just to be in the fast heat meant a lot on Saturday, plus being in the 1,600-meter final.”
He also reflected on his athletic journey, noting that cross country with his all-state experience and served as motivation for his track season.
