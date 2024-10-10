ALHAMBRA - Max Weber won the individual title as Civic Memorial put all five of their runners in the top ten in going on to take the team title in the boys small school Madison County cross country meet, ran Tuesday at Fireman's Park in Alhambra.

The Eagles won with 24 points, well ahead of second place Roxana's 62 points, with Father McGivney Catholic placing third with 65 points, and Metro-East Lutheran was fourth with 75 points. East Alton-Wood River, Madison, and Marquette Catholic also had runners who competed, but not enough to have a team score.

Weber won the race with a time of 15:04.9, with Wyatt Doyle of Roxana second at 16:09.7, third place went to CM's Landon Kearby with a time of 16:13.4, in fourth place was Lucas Abbott of the Knights, who came in at 16:19.5, and rounding out the top five was Jacob Cranford of CM, who was in at 16:23.0.

To go along with Weber, Landon Kearby and Cranford, the Eagles saw Joshua Cranford come in seventh at 16:42.3, and Tulio Zampieri was eighth, having a time of 16:46.1. In addition to Doyle, Roxana saw Noah McVey finish sixth at 16:40.3, Anthony Hardin came in at 17.16.7, Easton Johnson had a time of 17:45.8, and Noah Crump came in at 17:46.3.

Leading the Griffins was Connor Schmidt at 16:51.5, with Liam Boeving having a time of 17:07.5, Levi Huber came in at 17:12.5, Liam Schmidt was in at 17:15.0. and Aiden Schmidt had a time of 17:40.4. In addition to Abbott, Metro-East saw Luke Bright come in at 17:08.5, Dean Hemmer had a time of 17.18.3, Wyatt Kronecker's time was 17:58.6, and Henry Wisecrack had a time of 18:02.2.

Among the individual runners, the Oilers saw Isaiah Simon come in at 19:02.0, Jamal Burgess, Jr. had a time of 19:19.6, and Jack Gould was in at 23:23.0 The Trojans had Alex Kennedy in at 20:10.1, and Kevin Keith had a time of 23:29.0, Rodger Kodiak was the only runner for the Explorers, coming in at 20:32.3.

Landon Harris Wins Large School Race For Warriors, Highland Wins Team Title With All Five Runners In Top Ten

ALHAMBRA - Granite City's Landon Harris won the large school race, while Highland placed all five of its runners in the top ten in going on to win the team championship of the Madison County cross country meet, which was rheld on Tuesday in Fireman's Park in Alhambra.

The Bulldogs won the meet with 33 points, with Edwardsville coming in second with 58 points, in third place was Triad with 62 points, the Warriors were fourth at 106 points, Collinsville was fifth with 115 points, and Alton came in sixth with 163 points.

Harris won the race with a time of 15:23.0, with Christian Knobeloch of Highland second at 15:26.1, in third place Drew Twyman of Triad, who had a time of 15:36,5, fourth place went to Adin Roach of the Bulldogs at 15:56.7, and Hank McClaine of the Redbirds rounded out the top five at 16:01.9.

In addition to Knobeloch and Roach, the Bulldogs saw Donnie Miller come in seventh at 16:15.7, Caleb Knobeloch was mirth at 16.16.0, and Joshua Knobeloch was tenth at 16:25.0. The Tigers were led by Cooper Witt, who came in sixth at 16:06.6, with Jackson Elliott was seventh at 16:15.7, Noah Lewis came in at 16:31.9, Will McGinness was in at 16:34.6, and Jack Paty was in at 16:59.1.

To go along with Twyman, the Knights saw Sam Kuckuck in at 16:27.5, Gavin Woolverton came home at 16:34.7, Jacob Ramert had a time of 16:50.0, and Michael Schram had a time of 16:52.8. Also going along with Harris' winning time, the Warriors saw Clieson Miranda come in at 17:19.3, Joel Faraone's time was 17:29.9, Josh Martin had a time of 17:57.4, and Desmond Hart had a time of 19:02.7.

Going along with McClaine, the Redbirds saw Noah Gallivan come in at 16:31.2, Julian Eaken had a time of 18:08.8, Devon Yowell was home at 18:58.4, and Elias Carter was in at 19:43.8. The Kahoks were led by Cooper James, who's time was 17:44.1 while Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was in at 17:54.7, Camden Reeves' time was 19:21.5, Yared Benitz-Salgado was home at 19:25.3, and Anton Beljanski was clocked in 19:49.9.

