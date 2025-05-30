JERSEYVILLE - On Friday night, Jerseyville will welcome a local legend to the Rock the Block stage.

Mattie Schell, a Jerseyville native, will return to the Riverbend with Jackson Stokes to open the free summer concert series Rock the Block at City Center in Jerseyville. From 7–11 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025, community members can enjoy a free concert from Schell and Stokes as part of their Midwest Express tour through the region.

“I would just say come with a lawn chair, be prepared to have a good time, and be prepared to sing along,” Schell said. “You’ll want to sing along.”

Schell recently released her album “Everything Means Nothing,” and she looks forward to sharing new music with the Jerseyville crowd. She will play an hourlong set, followed by an hourlong set from Stokes and then a “super set” with the two of them playing Midwestern classics.

As part of the Midwest Express tour, Schell and Stokes will make stops in Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. The Rock the Block concert in Jerseyville is one of their first shows of the summer.

Schell, who now lives in St. Louis, looks forward to returning to the Riverbend. She explained that she wrote the song “Rivertown Trip” about Alton when she previously lived on State Street, and she can’t wait to perform the song back in her hometown.

“St. Louis has always been super supportive of my music,” she said. “I would say ‘Rivertown Trip’ is a great example because it’s about the area. I wrote it for my friends and neighbors.”

The Rock the Block concerts are free shows happening once a month throughout the summer, sponsored by the City of Jerseyville. The next concert will take place on June 21, 2025, featuring Porch Café.

Jerseyville looks forward to welcoming Schell back home, and Schell can’t wait to share her album “Everything Means Nothing” with her hometown.

“Oh man, it’s been such a cool ride,” she added. “It’s called ‘Everything Means Nothing,’ but it means everything to me.”

“Everything Means Nothing” is available at Riverbend Records in Godfrey or through CompassRecords.com. You can also stream the album on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music or wherever you stream music. Follow Schell’s official Facebook page to keep up with her music and performances.

For more information about the May 30, 2025, Rock the Block concert, check out the official Facebook event page.

