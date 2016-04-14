Matt Wright earns April Employee of the Month at Alton Memorial Hospital
ALTON - Matt Wright of Security is the winner of Alton Memorial Hospital's April Employee Recognition Award.
The employee who nominated him said that "when Matt is on duty I always feel safe. He's readily available and is capable of handling any situation. He goes above and beyond. Matt does whatever it takes to make the day go smoothly. He makes frequent rounds in the Emergency Department and is always ready to lend a hand. He's an asset to our hospital."
