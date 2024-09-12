EAST ALTON — Matt Bruce, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School (EAWR), has been recognized for his outstanding performance in golf. Bruce, who has been a member of the varsity golf team since his freshman year, credits his father for introducing him to the sport and attributes much of his success to his family’s support.

"I would like to thank my dad for introducing me to golf. He is the key component to my success today; without him this wouldn't be possible," Bruce said. He also expressed gratitude towards his mother, grandparents, coach Derek Forsting, and teammates for their unwavering support.

Bruce's dedication to the sport has been evident throughout his high school career. He has spent countless hours practicing during the summer and winter months while balancing his commitment to two other sports and maintaining his honor roll status. His hard work paid off last year when he advanced to the sectional level, and this year he has already secured an eighth-place finish in the Madison County Invitational, earning him all-county honors.

Having played golf since the age of 12, Bruce appreciates the challenges the sport presents.

"Golf challenges your skills, patience, and mental strength. It can be a great way to spend time with friends and meet new people along the way. Golf also requires you to think ahead and plan your next shots," he said.

Bruce's involvement in sports has also helped him develop leadership skills. "Being a team captain or taking on a leadership role in sports can enhance your ability to lead and motivate others. It also instills a sense of responsibility and accountability," he noted.

Looking ahead, Bruce hopes to continue his golf career in college and has his sights set on attending Lewis and Clark Community College. He is also considering a career in HVAC.

Bruce's achievements on and off the golf course are a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the support of those around him. As he prepares for the next chapter of his life, he remains focused on achieving his goals and continuing to excel in his sport.

