Couples Names: Matt and Lisa

City: Alton

Date met/started dating: November 1, 2018

Date Married: October 10, 2020

What makes your relationship special? We both had been married previously many years ago with ugly breakups. We had both prayed for many years to find the right person to share our lives with and had many bad relationships. I (Lisa) volunteered at Hope Rescues and volunteered with Matt’s son and daughter. His son Chris introduced us and we attended a fundraiser event for Hope. We talked all night and I knew immediately he was the one I was meant to spend the rest of my life with. We shared the same Christian and family values.

Share a memory you have made together: 1 year after we met at that fundraiser Matt proposed to me in front of everyone at that event including our immediate families who all attended.

