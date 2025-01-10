Our Daily Show Interview! Mark Matson: CEO- Matson Money

Mark Matson, CEO of Matson Money, appeared on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss wealth building and management strategies to kick off the new year. Described as an “investment advisor company,” Matson Money aims to help its clients make their own “American Dream” a reality through financial stability.

Matson said “equities,” or stock investments, are some of the “greatest wealth-creation” tools available not just in the United States, but around the world.

“Equities are the greatest wealth tool known to mankind,” Matson said. “Historically, large stocks have averaged about 10% every year, so your money doubles every 7.2 years. Small stocks have been in the ballpark of 12%, small-value stocks in the ballpark of 7.2%. So historically, equities - owning stocks - not only in the United States but globally, is one way people can fulfill their American Dream.”

Despite turbulent economic conditions in recent years, Matson is hopeful that for future generations of investors and business owners, the “American Dream” can still come true.

“For all the young people out there, look - the American Dream is still attainable, it’s still real. With hard work and determination, it’s out there,” he said. “We have more entrepreneurs than ever in the United States of America … there are a lot of opportunities.”

“When people think about the ‘American Dream,’ here’s the kinds of things they want: They usually want a family, they want to have a secure job, they want to be able to save for retirement, they want homeownership, and all of those things are getting harder,” he said of current economic conditions.

Matson, who described inflation as “a form of taxation,” noted that inflationary pricing on everything from groceries to energy costs makes the most impact on those earning the least.

“What most people don’t understand is inflation is a form of taxation, and it’s regressive - which means the people who make the least amount of money get hit the hardest by inflation,” Matson said. “If you’re in the lower middle class or in poverty, these inflationary taxes on energy, on food, these are a form of taxation and they need to be brought down.”

To make each aspect of the “American Dream” easier to obtain, Matson said the prices of everyday goods and interest rates on mortgages must come down, and government spending must be reduced - but people also “have to start investing again.”

“We have to start getting back to hard work, saving 10-15% of your money every year, investing in equities - long-term for young people - having an Emergency Funds, and I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for that to happen in the future,” he added.

Often asked what the “best” investment is for someone to make, Matson said that one’s “mindset” plays an important role in investing, and to first invest in yourself.

“I always say, ‘Your best investment is investing in yourself,’” he said. “To many people’s surprise, I say, ‘Start at the bottom.’ If you don’t have a lot of experience, if you don’t have a lot of money … start at the bottom and work harder than the next guy.”

The importance of one’s “mindset” is also a focal point of Matson’s new book, “Experiencing the American Dream,” featuring advice and expertise on “how to invest your time, energy and money to create an extraordinary life.” More details about the book and outlets to purchase it are available on the Matson Money website.

To learn more about Matson Money, visit matsonmoney.com or see the full interview with Matson at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

