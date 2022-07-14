Photos from this article (and gallery) may be purchased for personal use at: https://www.randymanning.com/Miss-Jersey-County-Pageant

JERSEYVILLE - The new 2022 Miss Jersey County is Matilynn Thornsbury. She was crowned Wednesday night at the Jersey County Fair.

Allie Hunn won Miss 1st Runner Up, People's Choice, and Miss Congeniality.

Sammie Malley was Miss 2nd Runner Up.

Matilynn said she had a lot of "adrenalin going" when she was named Miss Jersey County and was very proud to accept the honor.

"We did a lot of preparation for the pageant," she said. "The pageant crew was outstanding and all of us girls were very excited about the competition. I have a lot of family and friends here, so that also has me excited."

Matilynn will be attending Oklahoma State in the fall and said she will be taking the trip back and forth from Stillwater, OK. She also said she is very excited and honored to assume the crown and represent Jersey County over the next year.

Tiffany Phillips, the Jersey County Pageant director for the second consecutive year, said the contestants were a good group.

"We had a great group and they all worked very hard and they have put in the hours," she said. "The pageant winner puts in countless hours promoting our county, agriculture, and fair. We will be back again next year for the 62nd annual. We have good support from previous queens, our pageant board, and volunteers. We hope everyone enjoys the rest of the Jersey County Fair. We had lots of support for the girls. We have great support from businesses and the Jersey County Fair supports us as well."

