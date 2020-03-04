EDWARDSVILLE - Mathis, Marifian, & Richter, LTD is honored to sponsor the Edwardsville Arts Center with a $3000 donation, announced Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The donation will contribute to the eight exhibitions held through the duration of the year at the Edwardsville Arts Center. This is the second year the EAC has benefitted from their support for exhibitions.

The current exhibition displays student artwork from District 7 Elementary and Middle schools in the gallery. The opening reception to be held this Friday night, March 6th from 6-8 pm. The District 7 exhibition will end on March 27. Please visit www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com for a listing of future exhibitions in the professional gallery as well as student artwork in the DeToye Student Gallery.

Article continues after sponsor message

Haley Shaak, a marketing specialist for MMR commented, “We proudly support the Edwardsville Arts Center and its efforts to bring art and culture to the Edwardsville community.” Exhibition sponsorship is not the only category the law firm supports. Shaak added, “MMR has been a supporter of the Edwardsville Arts Center for many years. We are honored to have supported the ‘Best of Show’ award at the Edwardsville Art Fair each year and has sponsored Art Alive in the past.”

The Edwardsville Arts Center shows gratitude towards their exclusive exhibition sponsor. Melissa McDonough-Borden, executive director of the Edwardsville Arts Center explained what the donation will support, “The exhibitions sponsorship given by MMR allows for our exhibitions marketing online and print, supplies for making our walls look spiffy each exhibition, and the opening reception festivities, such as the music and treats. Many times, we are shipping artwork back and forth to artists that are not local and these funds help support this as well. The sponsorship from MMR allows EAC to bring exceptional shows to our community and for this we are grateful. Part of our mission at EAC is to provide inspiration and exposure of new ways of thinking and seeing through the visual arts we have on display.”

More like this: