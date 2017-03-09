(Jupiter, FL) The St. Louis Cardinals are closer to some of their arms returning to action as both Trevor Rosenthal (lat) and Luke Weaver (back spasms) are scheduled to throw bullpens this morning.

“I don’t know if there’s a timeline that’s been put together, this is just a major hurdle to get them out here,” said Mike Matheny. “We have some anticipation how that could progress, but it all depends on what it looks like, what it feels like, and how they measure up not just today but tomorrow.”

Rosenthal underwent an MRI earlier in the week, which was clear. Weaver has previously thrown a bullpen since his early exit from a game last Wednesday.

ANOTHER STEP FOR LYONS

Tyler Lyons also continues to move closer to his full return as the left-hander threw to hitters on the backfields yesterday.

“He threw well,” said Matheny. “I watched it–it was really crisp. Depending on how he feels today, he could potentially do that again. That’s normally the process, get a couple lives at least before they even consider putting him on the field.”

With a good amount of time left in Spring Training, Lyons can go through a “slow process” of building up before he throws his first inning of an actual game.

OH RETURNING SOON

–With Korea eliminated from the World Baseball Classic, Seung Hwan Oh will be returning to Spring Training soon.

“I’m thinking the 13th,” said Matheny. The Cardinals have an off day on Tuesday, March 14th so Oh could possibly return to action the following day. “He threw today and threw well from what I could see, I watched a little bit.”

Oh picked up the win this morning with 2.0 innings of scoreless relief as Korea beat Chinese Taipei 11-8. Oh appeared in two games for Korea and finished the WBC with a combined line of 3.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 Ks.

The Dominican Republic opens their WBC pool play tonight with Carlos Martinez making the start for his native country against Canada. Cardinals pitching prospect Rowan Wick is on Team Canada.