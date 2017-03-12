(Jupiter, FL) For the second time in as many days, Mike Matheny will not manage the St. Louis Cardinals. After checking in with the team this morning, Matheny had already left the facility as the players were eating breakfast.

“He is still feeling the effects of the flu,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak. “For precautionary reasons, we thought it would make sense to keep him out of camp.”

The hope and expectation is that Matheny will be ready to return tomorrow.

“The game itself, we know who needs to have work,” continued Mozeliak. “Mike and David are in constant communication even when he’s not here. He’s basically laid out the plan of what needs to happen and David understands how to execute that.”

As expected, Aledmys Diaz is back in the starting lineup. The shortstop missed the last two games after some cramping in his hamstring.

“Last game I played against Washington, it was really wet because it had been raining before the game,” said Diaz. “I got a double and then another double and had to score two times, I felt a little cramp so we shut it down. The next day I felt a little soreness in the area, so we took a couple days. Yesterday, I took ground balls and ran a little bit–everything was fine.”

After Wainwright, the following pitchers are scheduled to be available in the bullpen: Luke Weaver, Matt Bowman, Sam Tuivailala, Robbie Rowland, Jordan Schafer, Josh Lucas, and Zach Phillips.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com