GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Professor of Mathematics Molly Freimuth is the winner of the 2025 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award.

Each year, Emerson Electric Company sponsors the Excellence in Teaching Awards program to recognize educators in the St. Louis metropolitan area – from kindergarten teachers to college professors – who are examples of excellence in their field.

Freimuth feels honored to be recognized for doing something she loves.

“I was totally surprised,” she said. “We have so many amazing teachers on this campus, and I feel like mathematics is a subject that is not always considered the most exciting. Our department has been recognized several times before, but I feel so special that it was me this time.”

Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Tom Steinmann believes Freimuth is very deserving of the honor.

“Molly exemplifies all of the characteristics of an Emerson Award recipient,” he said. “She possesses a tremendous passion for teaching and an abundance of care and concern for her students, both in and out of the math classroom.”

Freimuth earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics in 2005 and a Master of Arts in Mathematics in 2007 from Eastern Illinois University.

Prior to joining the team at LC in 2009, she taught for two years at Springfield College of Illinois – Benedictine University in Springfield, where she was an associate professor of mathematics.

Fall 2025 marks Freimuth’s 17th year at LC, teaching Prealgebra, Elementary Algebra, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Elementary Statistics and Business Mathematics.

She also teaches the Complete College America courses of College Algebra and Statistics. Although she has taught Calculus I and II in the past, she prefers to focus on the developmental math courses.

It didn’t take long for Freimuth to feel as if LC was a good fit for her.

“I moved to the St. Louis area to be closer to my husband, Phil,” she said. “Lewis and Clark happened to have a mathematics position open at the time. When I came to the campus for my interview, I fell in love with it. I was fortunate to be offered the position and did not hesitate to take it.”

Surpassing her recognition for LC’s beautiful campus is Freimuth’s appreciation for the people with whom she works.

“My most favorite part of Lewis and Clark is everyone who works here,” she said. “From instructors to staff to administration, we are all working hard to make LC the best it can be for the students and community. It truly is an amazing place to work.”

Freimuth tends to go beyond simply teaching math to students; she wants to change their point of view.

“The best part of the job is changing students’ perspectives on math,” she said. “So many students think they are not good at the subject or even come in hating it, but I make it my goal to switch their thinking.”

Although teaching math can be frustrating, Freimuth has experienced the rewarding part of the job.

“The most rewarding part of the job is when a student expresses thanks for having you as a teacher,” she said. “Hearing that I changed how students see themselves (and math) in a positive way is the best!”

She encourages anyone considering a career in mathematics to be flexible.

“There are so many directions one can go, whether that be teaching, data science, sports analysis, etc.,” she said. “I feel like teaching at a community college is the best kept secret though. It’s a way to continue to inspire minds in the subject that you love and, at the same time, not having to worry about parents, discipline (as much), or research – all while having the college schedule for life.”

For more information on LC’s Associate of Arts in Mathematics, you can speak to an advisor in the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or email enroll@lc.edu .

