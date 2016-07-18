GODFREY – Singles qualifying play continued Sunday in the $25,000 Lewis and Clark Community College Men's Futures Tournament at LCCC's Simpson Tennis Center.

Matches Sunday and those scheduled for today will set the final 32-player draw for the singles competition at the tournament; the main draws in both singles and doubles will get under way Tuesday, with the finals set for Sunday. Play gets under way at 10 a.m. today at the Simpson Center.

Here are Sunday's second-round qualifying results; all matches are best-of-3 affairs:

Dominik Koepfer def. Matthew Mendez 6-1, 7-5; Dane Webb def. Jose Ricardo Martinez Moreno 6-3, 6-4; Rhyne Williams def. Gui Gomes 4-6, 6-2, 6-4; Olukayodie Alafia Damina Ayeni def. Boris Kozlov 6-3, 6-3; Jonathan Chang def. Brian Battistone 7-5, 7-5; Andrew Watson def. Michael Kay 6-4, 6-4; Alfredo Perez def. Carter Lin 6-3, 6-1; Michael Zhu def. Eric Morris 6-2, 6-3

John McNally def. George Goldhoff 3-6, 7-5, 7-5; Sameer Kumar def. Dennis Afanasev 6-1, 6-0; Nikola Samardzic def. Jonathan Ho 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; Alexander Brown def. Jody Maginley 6-3, 7-5; Austin Smith def. Martin Redlicki 6-4, 6-4; Nathan Ponwith def.. John Wu 6-3, 7-6 (7-0), Robbie Mudge def. Trevor Allen Johnson 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Josh Silverstein def. Eieftherios Theodorou 6-3, 2-6, 2-0 (Retired)

