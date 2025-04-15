EAST ST. LOUIS - Multiple fire departments responded early Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to a large fire at a pallet recycling company in East St. Louis.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. for a fire at Eco Recycling Solutions, located at 225 S. Main St. in East St. Louis.

The company processes pallets by splitting them up and recycling the usable lumber, while unusable wood is mulched.

The building was filled and surrounded by pallets, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

Firefighters from more than 10 departments, including East St. Louis, Cahokia, Worden, Fairmount City, Sauget, Freeburg, Scott Air Force Base, Marine, Grantfork, Washington Park, Hollywood Heights, Alhambra, Prairietown, Holiday Shores, and other area departments, worked to contain the blaze. Some of the company’s trucks, trailers, skid steers, and mulching equipment were damaged, and there was a reported explosion involving one of the trucks.

No injuries have been reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Arson Investigator will lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.

