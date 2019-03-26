GRANITE CITY - A warehouse in the 3300 block of Route 162 Granite City erupted into a massive blaze late Tuesday morning.

Fire departments present are Granite City Fire Department, also Long Lake Fire Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Troy Fire Department, Camp Jackson Fire Department, and State Park Fire Department. Granite City Police Department is also at the scene.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. The fire has required two aerial trucks and is still burning with heavy smoke as of 12:10 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

