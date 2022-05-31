ALTON - There was considerable activity at the new McDonald's construction site on Broadway Tuesday morning.

Multiple Kienstra Ready Mix Concrete trucks were delivering to areas around the new McDonald's. The shell of the building for the new McDonald's has been erected.

A Kienstra manager at the scene said he expected the concrete for the project to be put in place today. Kienstra workers assisted with traffic flow in the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The McDonald's on Broadway in Alton is owned by the family of Dick Bold.

More like this: