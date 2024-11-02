ELMHURST - Elmhurst York quarterback Bruno Massel had a big game for the Dukes, running for 172 yards and four touchdowns, and was 11-for-11 passing for 85 yards and another score at York scored 37 unanswered points to defeat Edwardsville 37-7 in the first round of the IHSA football playoff Friday night in Elmhurst.

The game was a rematch of a quarterfinal game last year between the two schools, where the Dukes defeated the Tigers after holding off a late Edwardsville rally.

Yale Weaver threw 31 yards to Steven Moore, Jr. early on to put the Tigers up 7-0. After that, it was all York, as Massel ran for touchdowns from 19, 43, 48, and six yards out, and also threw to Simon Kadosky nine yards for another touchdown. A safety by the York defense madie the score 16-7 in the third quarter.

Weaver threw for 101 yards passing in the game, while Moore ran for 39 yards, and caught four passes for 25 yards, while Patrick Chism had three receptions for 50 yards.

The Tigers season ends at 6-4, while the Dukes go to 8-2 and play at Oswego in the second round next week Dates and times will be announced Monday afternoon.

