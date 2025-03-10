EAST ST. LOUIS - On Friday, March 7, 2025, Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis hosted its Guys, Dads, and Grub event, bringing together fathers, father figures, and positive male role models for a morning of breakfast and meaningful dialogue.

The event also featured Illinois State Sen. Christopher Belt, who addressed the crucial impact that male figures have on children's development.

Senator Belt emphasized the importance of active male involvement in the lives of children and said that research indicates such engagement can lead to higher self-esteem, emotional stability, a strong sense of responsibility, and resilience in overcoming challenges.

Principal Renaldo Jackson also contributed to the event by presenting the State of Mason-Clark Middle School, highlighting the academic growth and achievements of the students.

The atmosphere was characterized by engaging conversations and a collective commitment to fostering a supportive environment for youth.

The event underscored the vital role that fathers and positive male role models play in shaping the futures of children.

Attendees were encouraged to continue their involvement and inspire the next generation.