GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney Catholic’s varsity baseball team defeated Altamont varsity Indians 11-0 on Monday, showcasing strong offense and solid pitching at home.

The Griffins opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Zaine Miller induced a fielder’s choice that allowed a run to score, followed by Mason Holmes doubling in two more runs. Father McGivney Catholic extended their lead with two runs in the second inning, highlighted by a home run to right field by Omar Avalos.

In the third inning, a sacrifice fly by Ben Sink pushed the score to 6-0. The Griffins added five more runs in the fourth inning on four hits, including singles by Ty Etcheson and Isaac Wendler, a sacrifice fly by Justin Terhaar, and a groundout by Sink that scored a run.

Holmes earned the win for Father McGivney Catholic, pitching four innings with two hits allowed, no runs, six strikeouts, and no walks. Miller took the loss for Altamont, surrendering 11 runs on 11 hits over four innings with two walks and no strikeouts. Chase Kelley provided one inning of relief for Father McGivney Catholic, allowing no hits and issuing one walk.

Father McGivney Catholic collected 11 hits in total, with Wendler leading the team with three hits in as many at-bats. Both teams played error-free games defensively, with Scott Phelps making six chances for Father McGivney Catholic and Keegan Schultz recording five for Altamont.

Altamont’s offense was limited to two hits from Dyson Wagner and Cooper McManaway. Father McGivney Catholic will host Belleville West on Wednesday in their next game.

