ROXANA, — Mason Crump showcased his pitching prowess with a standout performance, leading the Roxana Shells to a commanding 15-0 victory over East Alton-Wood River on Tuesday.

The right-handed pitcher recorded 10 strikeouts, allowed only one hit, and did not concede any runs over four innings, while walking one batter.

The Roxana Shells took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, capitalizing on an error that resulted in two runs. Max Autery contributed with a single that brought in another run, followed by Caiden Davis and Trevor Gihring, who each added to the score with their singles, bringing the total to 5-0 by the end of the first inning.

Roxana continued to build on their lead in the second inning when Crump singled to center field, making it 7-0. The Shells extended their advantage further in the third inning, as Kadin Carlisle was hit by a pitch, and Kael Hester and Crump both walked. Following that, Sean Maberry was also struck by a pitch, leading to a series of sacrifice flies from Autery and Davis, along with another single from Gihring, each scoring one run.

Drake Champlin was tagged with the loss for East Alton-Wood River, pitching two innings and allowing seven runs (one earned) on six hits, while striking out three and walking two.

The Roxana Shells recorded a total of 10 hits during the game, with Dalton Carriker and Gihring each notching two hits. Davis and Autery were notable contributors, each driving in two runs.

Defensively, the Roxana Shells were efficient, committing no errors, with Autery making the most plays in the field, totaling 10.

The Roxana Shells will look to maintain their momentum as they travel to East Alton-Wood River for their next game on Thursday.

