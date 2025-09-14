ROXANA — Mason Crump, a senior running back for the Roxana Shells, has been named the Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month for his outstanding performance during the 2025 football season.

Crump has established himself as a key offensive player for the Shells, contributing significantly to the team’s 3-0 start. In a recent victory against Civic Memorial, he scored two touchdowns on short runs of 1 and 2 yards, demonstrating his versatility and athletic ability.

Through the first three games, Crump has amassed five touchdowns and 256 rushing yards, averaging six yards per carry. On defense, he has recorded three solo tackles and one assist.

“It feels great to come out here and put a plan together and dominate up front, and that’s how I feel we did all game. I put a lot of faith in my O-line, and they helped me get in the endzone,” Crump said.

Last season, Crump rushed for 704 yards and scored nine touchdowns, setting a strong foundation for his current performance.

In addition to football, Crump has also excelled in baseball. During his junior year, he posted a 6-1 record with a 0.82 earned run average, allowing only 26 hits over 51 innings and striking out 72 batters.

Offensively, he contributed 25 hits and 22 RBIs, helping the Roxana baseball team achieve a 20-10-1 record.

Despite his impressive individual achievements in both sports, Crump remains focused on the collective success of his teams at Roxana.

