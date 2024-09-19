ROXANA — Fullback Mason Crump has emerged as an offensive powerhouse for the Shells during the 2024 football season. In a recent big win against Civic Memorial, Crump scored touchdowns on runs of 6, 4 and 22 yards, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.

Roxana head football coach Wade DeVries expressed confidence in Crump's abilities, noting that he has stepped up to fill the shoes of former standout Evans Wells.

"I think in our system, we have a gun who runs in between tackles and is more physical," Devries said. "I think Mason fits that really well. He also has good speed."

Mason is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Crump's prowess is not limited to the football field. He is equally formidable on the baseball diamond, both as a pitcher and a hitter. Roxana head baseball coach Jerry Wheaton highlighted Crump's impressive 2024 campaign, where he finished with a no-hitter and 16 strikeouts on the mound, leading the team to a regional title.

"He will likely be the Shells' No. 3 or 4 hitter in 2025," Wheaton added.

Despite his impressive performances, Crump remains grounded and focused on the team’s success in the sports he is involved with at Roxana.

"He is such a hard-core competitor. He hates losing," Wheaton said. "He will sacrifice every ounce of self for the betterment of the team."

Crump's off-season training includes throwing bullpens and participating in a club team, ensuring he stays sharp for both football and baseball seasons. As a junior, he has already earned the respect of his coaches and teammates, who look up to him for his work ethic and competitive nature.

As Crump continues to develop, both coaches and teammates expect significant contributions from him in the coming seasons.

"Kids look up to him," Coach Wheaton said. "We expect big things out of him on the mound and at bat," Wheaton said. "For him, it will be about harnessing those moments and having fun with it."

With his blend of physicality, speed, and competitive spirit, Mason Crump is poised to be a key player for the Shells in both football and baseball for years to come.

Again, congrats to Mason on his recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

