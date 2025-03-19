EAST ST. LOUIS - Cai'lyn Robinson, a seventh-grade student at Mason Clark Middle School, has made headlines by winning the 2025 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) State Championship in the Boys Novice Weight Class 178.

The championship was held at the Peoria Civic Center on March 7-8, 2025.

Robinson represented the East St. Louis Wrestling Club during the competition, where his victory was celebrated as a reflection of his hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

The achievement not only underscores his athletic prowess but also serves as an example of what can be accomplished through commitment and effort.

"This incredible achievement highlights his athletic skill and shows what is possible when you give your all," said a spokesperson from Mason Clark Middle School.

Robinson's win has garnered attention within the community, as it brings pride to both his school and the local wrestling program.

