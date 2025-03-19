Cai'lyn RobinsonEAST ST. LOUIS - Cai'lyn Robinson, a seventh-grade student at Mason Clark Middle School, has made headlines by winning the 2025 Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation (IKWF) State Championship in the Boys Novice Weight Class 178.

The championship was held at the Peoria Civic Center on March 7-8, 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Robinson represented the East St. Louis Wrestling Club during the competition, where his victory was celebrated as a reflection of his hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Article continues after sponsor message

The achievement not only underscores his athletic prowess but also serves as an example of what can be accomplished through commitment and effort.

"This incredible achievement highlights his athletic skill and shows what is possible when you give your all," said a spokesperson from Mason Clark Middle School.

Robinson's win has garnered attention within the community, as it brings pride to both his school and the local wrestling program.

More like this:

Alton Wrestlers Shine At IESA State Tournament With Impressive Performances
Mar 19, 2025
Stillwater Senior Living Athlete Of Month: Young Warriors Wrestler Excels With Fifth Place Finish In Peoria
Mar 12, 2025
Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month: Redbirds' Jones Celebrates Successful Wrestling Season
Mar 21, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: Dedicated Wrestler Tyler Adams Celebrates Four Years of Success
Feb 21, 2025
Pierre Walton Wins East Side's First Wrestling Title In 82 Years, Rakers Finishes Second For Bulldogs  
Feb 24, 2025

 