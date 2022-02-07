JERSEY - Jersey Community Unit School District 100 announced over the weekend a change to their masking guidance following a ruling from a judge in Sangamon County. However, the ruling’s temporary nature means those rules will either be extended or reversed in about 10 days.

The ruling, which affects 145 schools in Illinois, places a “temporary restraining order” on Governor J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on mandatory masking, vaccination and testing guidance. This means the decision on whether or not to make masks mandatory now falls to each individual school district.

Jersey CUSD 100 announced their masking rules will change from required to optional.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In compliance with the court’s order, beginning tomorrow, the use of universal masking is highly recommended for all staff and students but is not required within the building,” the school district wrote in a statement.

This ruling is the result of a lawsuit filed by many school districts across the state challenging state-wide masking, vaccination and testing rules, including the exclusion of “close contacts” (those who have had close contact with a confirmed positive case) from entering buildings. The Illinois Attorney General filed to appeal this decision today, and a decision from the appellate court is expected in roughly 10 days.

The school district indicated they were prepared to change guidance again or keep it the same depending on the results of the appeal.

“Whatever the ultimate outcome, as always, Jersey Community Unit School District No. 100 will follow the law,” the school district wrote in the statement.

They also encouraged parents/guardians who are concerned about their or their children’s health following the ruling to reach out to their child’s school principal to discuss possible remote learning options. Contact information for all Jersey CUSD 100 faculty and staff is available at jersey100.org/staff.

More like this: