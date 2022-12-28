ST. LOUIS — Following guidance from the National Park Service, a new mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, regardless of vaccination status for anyone entering federal buildings, which include the Gateway Arch itself, at Gateway Arch National Park.

According to the CDC, St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at a High (Red) level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19. All staff and visitors must wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask, defined as “a surgical mask, procedure mask, an internationally approved device (e.g., KN95s and KF94s) or respirator.” Cloth masks and similar face covers (e.g., gaiters) are not considered high-quality masks. Surgical masks are available to visitors at the Arch Information Desk free of charge.

Gateway Arch visitors must enter the monument through the new west entrance, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse. The Gateway Arch legs are exits only. Please allow at least 30 minutes to go through security.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gateway Arch National Park Service officials continue to monitor COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis community and will update the mask policy when community levels are down.

You can check the COVID-19 levels in the St. Louis community via the CDC Community Data Tracker: https://www.cdc.gov/.../your-health/covid-by-county.html

For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.

More like this: