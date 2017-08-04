ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating what appears to be a robbery started on Facebook in which one suspect was reportedly wearing a Spider-Man mask.

Alton Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford said the alleged robbery took place near West Elementary School in Alton, when a woman reportedly met with a person to purchase an iPhone. The transaction was agreed upon via Facebook, Ford said. When the woman arrived at the scene, Ford said the Facebook phone seller approached her vehicle alongside a person in a Spider-Man mask.

As of now, Ford believes the seller and masked individual are juveniles, so he did not say much regarding the investigation, but did confirm it is currently under investigation by the Alton Police Department. He also said the incident seems to be an isolated one at this time.

"It's an isolated incident, as no other similar incidents have been reported to us," Ford said via text message. "It's also why we encourage all online transactions to take place at our police department where the purchase can happen safely."

Ford said the two alleged offenders did not brandish or threaten use of a weapon, but the victim reportedly used an electrical stun device to defend herself. He said the thieves escaped with both the phone and the victim's money.

