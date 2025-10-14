TROY — Edwardsville girls flag football coach Taylor Hay praised Mascoutah for their Cinderella run to the postseason tournament, despite ending the season with a 4-8 overall record.

The two teams faced off on Monday night, Oct. 13, 2025, in a sectional semifinal game where Edwardsville emerged victorious, 32-13.

After the battle, Mascoutah head coach Kasie Frazier commended both teams' efforts in the contest.

Hay echoed those sentiments about Mascoutah's efforts and said: "We told them to give themselves a round of applause, that they did a great job."

The Indians showed some momentum late in the first half, narrowing the Tiger lead to 20-7 and threatening to reduce the deficit to single digits before halftime. Edwardsville responded early in the second half with a score that put the game out of reach.

Mascoutah’s offense made a push when they intercepted a pass and returned it to the Edwardsville 25-yard line later in the encounter. Amiyah Fair capitalized on the opportunity, running in from 20 yards out to cut the lead.

Late in the game, Indian quarterback Delilah Bell scored a consolation touchdown, sealing the final score at 32-13.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.