RANDOLPH COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mascoutah woman died in a fatal car crash at 3:26 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The woman's name is not being released by Illinois State Police pending next-of-kin notification.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 150 west of Briarhill Road, Randolph County

WHEN: Oct. 20, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2011 Kia Sorento

Unit 2 – White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado

Unit 3 – White 2018 Nissan NV200

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Robert C. Appel, a 33-year-old male from Sparta, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Jared D. Bargman, a 33-year-old male from Chester, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. Unit 3 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road.

Unit 2 slowed down due to a grain truck ahead waiting to make a left turn into a field across from Briarhill Road. Unit 1 failed to reduce their speed and struck the rear of Unit 2, pushing Unit 2 into the westbound lane of Illinois Route 150.

Unit 2 collided head on with Unit 3. The driver of Unit 3 was pronounced deceased on scene. The drivers of Unit 1 and Unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information is available.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

