RANDOLPH COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mascoutah woman died in a fatal car crash at 3:26 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The woman's name is not being released by Illinois State Police pending next-of-kin notification.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 13

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Three-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash

WHERE: Illinois Route 150 west of Briarhill Road, Randolph County

WHEN: Oct. 20, 2022, at approximately 3:26 p.m.

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – White 2011 Kia Sorento

Unit 2 – White 2006 Chevrolet Silverado

Article continues after sponsor message

Unit 3 – White 2018 Nissan NV200

DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Robert C. Appel, a 33-year-old male from Sparta, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2 – Jared D. Bargman, a 33-year-old male from Chester, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 and Unit 2 were traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. Unit 3 was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road.

Unit 2 slowed down due to a grain truck ahead waiting to make a left turn into a field across from Briarhill Road. Unit 1 failed to reduce their speed and struck the rear of Unit 2, pushing Unit 2 into the westbound lane of Illinois Route 150.

Unit 2 collided head on with Unit 3. The driver of Unit 3 was pronounced deceased on scene. The drivers of Unit 1 and Unit 2 were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information is available.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
Apr 1, 2025
ISP Provides More Info On Fatal Motorcycle Incident In Jersey County
Apr 14, 2025
Godfrey Man Dies In Monday, April 7, 2025, Collision In Madison County
Apr 11, 2025
East St. Louis Shooting: Victim Drives to Police Station for Help
Dec 17, 2024
St. Louis County Investigates Homicide Near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road
Mar 3, 2025

 