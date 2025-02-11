MASCOUTAH - After receiving submissions from across the 114th District, Rep. Kevin Schmidt was proud to select Mascoutah Steak House to be his first “Business of the Month.” Rep. Schmidt presented Mascoutah Steak House with an official certificate to honor their recognition and met with the owner and staff.

“Mascoutah Steak House embodies everything this program was designed to recognize,” said Rep. Schmidt. “This business has been a staple for years and have shown resilience in the face of adversity during the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges susceptible to the restaurant industry. Throughout its operation, Mascoutah Steak House has employed hundreds of high school and college students, and its employee-first approach reflects some of the longer-tenured employees. It’s a great destination for the whole family and offers a variety of delicious lunch, dinner, and even breakfast on Sundays fit for any budget.”

Mascoutah Steak House is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving customers in the 114th District for over twelve years. Owner Nicole Vernier can be seen working in the restaurant 7 days a week and giving all the props to the success of MSH to her dedicated staff.

Community organizations enjoy meeting regularly at Mascoutah Steak House. Rotary Club, Mascoutah Athletic Commission, Whitetails Unlimited, Zonta, and Lions are just a few local organizations that regularly hold meetings at the establishment. Other groups looking for meeting locations are encouraged to inquire about availability, as a private meeting room is available.

Their menu boasts daily specials, Sunday breakfast, delicious local selections of steaks, and their bar is proud to serve Yuengling beer, along with other drink options.

Rep. Schmidt continued, “Illinois is not the friendliest to small-business owners, but Mascoutah Steak House has managed to keep their doors open and continue offering the community great affordable food with a unique environment. This restaurant deserves recognition for their commitment to their customers and staff. I am already looking forward to my next visit. Stop by to support a great local Mascoutah business, and I recommend ordering the Ribeye!”

Rep. Kevin Schmidt encourages the 114th District to nominate businesses to be recognized in the future. If you have a business you’d like to nominate, please nominate them by filling out this form, or by visiting the Resources tab at RepSchmidt.com.

For more information, please contact Rep. Schmidt’s office at (618)-215-1050, or his website, repschmidt.com

