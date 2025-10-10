HICKORY HILLS – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and school leaders, teachers, and students to launch the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools program and celebrate the 2025 award recipients at Glen Oaks Elementary in North Palos District 117. Mascoutah Middle School, Mascoutah, Mascoutah School District 19, was one of the recipients.

Twenty-eight schools from across Illinois received the 2025 designation for demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

“At a moment when quality education is more important than ever, we will never abandon our pursuit of academic excellence or recognition of the teachers and students doing the hard work every day – that’s why we are proud to honor 28 Illinois schools as part of the new Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois will always strive to give our students and schools the tools and support they need to succeed. Nothing is more important than our children, and education is the foundation of strong communities, the stability of our democracy, and the health of our economy.”

The establishment of the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools program comes after the Trump Administration abruptly canceled the U.S. Department of Education’s prestigious nationwide program in August, shortly before the recipients were set to be announced. The 2025 school recipients from Illinois had already been selected by the U.S. Department of Education before the program was shuttered. The State of Illinois is stepping up to honor this year’s Illinois recipients, as well as establishing the new statewide recognition. ISBE will manage the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools application process going forward to ensure the achievements of Illinois schools continue to be acknowledged and celebrated for years to come.

For over 40 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honored public and nonpublic schools based on exemplary student achievement, and served as an annual opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work of principals, teachers, support staff, and students setting a new standard of excellence.

“Being designated a Governor’s Blue Ribbon School is an incredible distinction, and these schools deserve to be celebrated,” said State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Tony Sanders. "For more than 40 years, earning the prestigious national award served as a badge of honor for students, staff, and families. Illinois is proud to carry on that tradition this year and to recognize the outstanding achievements of our students and educators. I congratulate this year’s honorees for their tremendous accomplishments and thank them for serving as models of excellence for schools across the state.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are honored that Glen Oaks Elementary School and North Palos School District 117 have been recognized among Illinois’ exemplary public schools and districts,” said North Palos School District 117 Superintendent, Dr. Christine Droba. “The achievement is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, parents, and community. Together, we have created a culture of excellence that ensures that all students are reaching their full potential.”

“Being named a Blue Ribbon School not only shows how dedicated the students and teachers are to a higher standard of education, but it also highlights the partnership of parents who pour their time and energy into their children’s success,” said State Senator Willie Preston (D-Chicago). “In the sweet 16th District, we know that high quality public education is the foundation for shaping future generations. These exceptional schools embody equity, empowerment, and collaboration, and they could not be more deserving of this national recognition.”

“The faculty, staff, and students of Glen Oaks Elementary are beyond deserving of this award; they are a true testament to the talent being fostered not just in my community, but every Illinois community," said State Representative Michael Crawford (D-Chicago). "The National Blue Ribbon Schools program was created to recognize exemplary schools across America, giving us all a standard of excellence to live up to. While this program was recently axed by the Trump Administration, this, by no means, diminishes the hard work, brilliance and talent of the Glen Oaks Elementary community and those schools across the state that are similar models of excellency."

This year, Illinois celebrates 15 public schools and 13 private schools with the Governor’s Blue Ribbon recognition. All honorees will also be invited to a special recognition event at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield this spring.

2025 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools

Public Schools:

Sunset Ridge Elementary School , Northfield, Sunset Ridge School District 29

, Northfield, Sunset Ridge School District 29 William Fremd High School, Palatine, Township High School District 211

Palatine, Township High School District 211 Highlands Elementary School , La Grange, LaGrange Highlands School District 106

, La Grange, LaGrange Highlands School District 106 Pleasantdale Middle School , Burr Ridge, Pleasantdale School District 107

, Burr Ridge, Pleasantdale School District 107 Lyons Township High School , La Grange, Lyons Township High School District 204

, La Grange, Lyons Township High School District 204 Glen Oaks Elementary School , Hickory Hills, North Palos School District 117

, Hickory Hills, North Palos School District 117 Warren Elementary School , Warren, Community Unit School District 205

, Warren, Community Unit School District 205 Prescott Elementary School , Chicago, Chicago Public School District 299

, Chicago, Chicago Public School District 299 Clarendon Hills Middle School , Clarendon Hills Community Consolidated School District 181

, Clarendon Hills Community Consolidated School District 181 Walker Elementary School , Clarendon Hills, Community Consolidated School District 181

, Clarendon Hills, Community Consolidated School District 181 Kennedy Junior High School , Lisle, Naperville Community Unit School District 203

, Lisle, Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Liberty Intermediate School , Libertyville, Community High School District 128

, Libertyville, Community High School District 128 Sarah Adams Elementary School , Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95

, Lake Zurich, Lake Zurich Community Unit School District 95 Mascoutah Middle School , Mascoutah, Mascoutah School District 19

, Mascoutah, Mascoutah School District 19 Lincoln-Way East High School, Frankfort, Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210

Private Schools:

Ascension Catholic School , Oak Park

, Oak Park Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy , Chicago

, Chicago Regina Dominican High School , Wilmette

, Wilmette St. Giles School , Oak Park

, Oak Park St. Matthias School , Chicago

, Chicago St. Therese Chinese Catholic School , Chicago

, Chicago St. John of the Cross Parish School , Western Springs

, Western Springs St. Norbert School , Northbrook

, Northbrook St. Anne Catholic School , Barrington

, Barrington The Academy of Saint Joan of Arc , Evanston

, Evanston Timothy Christian (PreK – 8) , Elmhurst

, Elmhurst Wheaton Academy , West Chicago

, West Chicago Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, Lake Forest

The achievements of these schools are a testament to the passion and dedication of Illinois teachers and administrators who work tirelessly to uplift their students, and to the exceedingly bright and driven young people in Illinois who raise the bar every day. School performance, graduation rates, and proficiency in key subjects continue to improve statewide, and Illinois now ranks third in the nation for education. Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly have increased funding in public education by more than $2.8 billion, a 33% increase since fiscal year 2019.

By establishing the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools Program, Illinois is ensuring that the achievements of these schools, students, and educators are celebrated, and their accomplishments continue to serve as examples of excellence across the state.

More like this: