O'FALLON - Mascoutah took an early lead and won the Blue Division of the O'Fallon Relays boys track meet Monday afternoon, April 7, 2025, at OTHS Panther Stadium.The Indians won the division with 131 points, with Salem second at 97 points, Marion and Rockwood Summit of Fenton, Mo. tied for third with 94 points each, Mt. Vernon was fifth with 93 points, Civic Memorial came in sixth with 35 points, Father McGivney Catholic placed seventh with 33 points, Madison was eighth at 24 points, and Belleville Althoff Catholic was ninth with 16 points. Mt. Vernon and Salem also competed, but did not record a team score.

In the 100 meters, Mascoutah went one-two, with Noah Feldt winning at 10.85 seconds, and Jaylen Wise-Singleterry second at 11.25 seconds. Owen Wiessert of the Griffins was seventh at 11.89 seconds, and the Crusaders' Xavier Jenkins was eighth at 12.10 seconds. Mt. Vernon's Joel Hayes won the 3,200 meters at 10:10.23, with Adam Jansen of Althoff second at 10:34.95, Joshua Cranford of the Eagles was third at 10:39.90, Jacob Chung of the Indians came in fourth at 10:51.27, it was Aiden Schmidt of McGivney finishing fifth at 10:59,92, Mascoutah's Zachary Barshay was eighth at 11:20.57, and CM's Demar Martin was ninth at 11:25.18.

In the results of the relay races, the 4x100 meters went to Mascoutah at 42.21 seconds, with Madison coming in fourth at 44.48 seconds, McGivney was sixth at 46.84 seconds, CM was eighth at 47. 68 seconds, and Althoff came in ninth at 48.19 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the Rams won with a time of 1:31.14, with the Indians coming in second at 1:32.28, the Trojans were third at 1:34.13, coming in sixth were the Griffins at 1:40.34, the Eagles were eighth at 1:43.20, and the Crusaders came in ninth at 1:54.85. Mascoutah won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:29.15, with Madison fourth at 3:37.94, McGivney fifth at 3:41.60. and Althoff eighth at 4:24.15. The results of the 4x800 meters saw the Rams win at 8:13.97, with the Eagles finishing second at 8:18.99, the Indians were fourth at 8:27.37, the Griffins came in fifth at 8:42.36, and the Trojans were ninth at 9:47.54.

Over in the distance medley relays, the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay saw Mt. Vernon win at 3:51.64, with McGivney third at 3:58.19, CM fifth at 4:05.49, Althoff was seventh at 4:21.09, and Madison came in eighth at 4:30.86. The 4,000-meter distance medley relay was won by the Wildcats at 11:04.66, with the Eagles second at 11:09.99, the Indians were third at 11:12.69, the Griffins came in sixth at 12:00.28, and the Crusaders were seventh at 12:26.42. In the 4x110 meters shuttle hurdles race, Marion won at 1:09.43, with Mascoutah coming in third at 1:12.06.

In the field events, Riley Kramer of Mascoutah won the shot put with a toss of 14.65 meters, with Ephraim Parris of CM placing seventh at 11.39 meters, and Zachary Beckman of Althoff was ninth at 10.87 meters. In the discus throw, Omar Hussein of Rockwood Summit won the event with a throw of 49.09 meters, with Johnny Raines of CM seventh at 36.07 meters, Mascoutah's Nickeus Bowers was eighth at 36.00 meters, Kramer came in ninth at 34.31 meters, and Damondraos Bush, Jr. of Althoff was 10th at 31.53 meters. In the high jump, the Wildcats' Madden Thompson cleared 1.82 meters to win, with James McWilliams of the Indians tying for third at 1.72 meters, but finished fourth on the fewest misses rule.

Spencer Sledge of Mt. Vernon won the pole vault, going over at 3.96 meters, with Robert Williams of Mascoutah going over at 3.66 meters to finish third, and Caleb Payne of McGivney tied for sixth at 3.05 meters, but placed seventh on the fewest misses rule.

In the long jump, the winner was Camren Reed of Mascoutah, who went 6.76 meters to take first, while McWilliams was third at 5.81 meters, Andrew Dong of Althoff was seventh at 5.46 meters, and Hunter Kremke of CM was 10th at 5.11 meters. Finally, the results of the triple jump saw Sambia Barafundi of the Falcons win with a leap of 12.69 meters, with Jarret Mosby of the Trojans third at 11.54 meters, the Indians' CamRon Holcomb was fifth at 11.18 meters, Hunter Walters of the Eagles was sixth at 11.10 meters, Joey Seefeldt of the Griffins was seventh at 11.01 meters, Clinton Bentley of Mascoutah was eighth at 10.98 meters, and CM's Charlie Kilpatrick was 10th at 10.67 meters.

