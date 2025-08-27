MASCOUTAH, Ill. — Residents of Mascoutah and the surrounding areas are being called upon to support the inaugural season of the Girls' Varsity Flag Football team at Mascoutah High School, which is currently holding a fundraiser through Sept. 22, 2025.

The Mascoutah flag football girls demonstrated strong spirit and competitiveness, despite a loss to Edwardsville in their flag football opener at Edwardsville High School on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Edwardsville will likely emerge as one of the better girls' flag football programs in the state under Coach Hay, so Mascoutah should be competitive the remainder of its season.

Britney Escamilla, a member of the team and an organizer of the girls' flag football fundraiser, emphasized the importance of community involvement in helping the new program succeed.

“We can’t do it alone — we need our amazing community to rally behind us,” Escamilla said. “Every donation, big or small, will make a meaningful impact for our team, our dedicated coaches, and our school.”

Click here to donate to the girls' squad and their program.

The fundraiser aims to raise $900 to enhance the quality of the experience for participants in the program. The top donor so far is Mary Price, who contributed $35.

Kasie Frazier, the program leader, highlighted the challenges of funding extracurricular activities. “Raising dollars for extracurricular activities is very difficult to do but is vital for our girls' flag football program,” Frazier said.

Supporters are encouraged to share the fundraiser through email and social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to help increase awareness. The Girls' Varsity Flag Football team sees this as an opportunity to establish a new sport at Mascoutah High School and appreciates all community support.

