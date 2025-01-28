COLLINSVILLE - Two bowlers for Mascoutah - Marcellus Goodknecht and Carter Barrale - and one for Belleville West - Trevor Muskopf - qualified for next week's state tournament, while O'Fallon finished third and advanced as a team in the IHSA boys bowling sectional tournament, held Saturday morning and afternoon at Collinsville's Camelot Bowl.

Harrisburg won the tournament with a score of 6.499, with Salem coming in second at 6,379, the Panthers came in third with a 6.273 score, and Breese Central claimed the fourth and final team spot with a 5.224/ Herrin was fifth with a 6.156. in sixth place was Carterville, who shot a 6,049, the Indians were seventh with a 6.034, Mt. Vernon finished eighth with a 5,909. the host Kahoks were ninth with a score of 5.846, and rounding out the top ten was Belleville East, who shot 5,782. Waterloo was 11th with a 5,557, and Metropolis Massac County was 12th with a 5,553.

David Lutchka of Carterville was the individual champion, with a six-game total of 1,397, edging out Caleb Gore of Harrisburg, who was second at 1,395. Third place went to Goodknecht, who shot a 1,357, Evan Flath of Carterville placed fourth with a 1.344, and rounding out the top five was Rhett Detering of Salem, who shot a 1.337. Baralle shot a 1,323 series to qualify for state, while Muskopf had a 1.319 six-game set to advance. The high individual game was by Herrin's Nick Hubbard, who shot a perfect 300, the only one on the day.

Article continues after sponsor message

O'Fallon was led by Nathaniel Natale, who shot a 1,326, while Mason Andros had a 1,292 series, Connor Lunning had a 1,272 six-game set, Terrell Glasper, Jr. came up with a 1,225, and Landon Parmeley had a 1,158 series to help put the Panthers through to state. In addition to Goodknecht and Barrale, the Indians saw Weston Huff shoot a 1,257 series, Logan Poggi had a three-game series of 574, Logan Wagner had a three-game series of 537, Logan Giovanetti shot a three-game set of 499, Eric Jensen shot a two-game set of 311, and Tommy Whitmore had a single game of 176.

Daniel Wilde was the top bowler for Collinsville, with a 1,292 score, while Brody Hogensen had a 1,207 series, Jace Coates fired a 1,179, Hayden LaDrew had a five-game series of 868, Shane Box shot a four-game series of 754, and Sullivan Frye had a three-game series of 548. The Lancers were led by David Helms, who had a 1,308 series, Connor Becker-Pecina shot a 1,227, while Josh Mullenschlader had a 1,127 set, Travis Young had a five-game series of 1,032, Tyler Green had a three-game series of 524, Jai Den Kohliem had a three-game set of 416, and Dalton Townsend had a single game of 148.

Among the non-qualifying individuals, Maxwell Biehl of Freeburg had a 1,243 score, while Jaden Offerman of Highland had a 1,214 set, Brock Lynch of Triad shot a 1,208, Highland's Garrett Pryor fired a 1,195, Parker Schmidt of the Maroons had a series of 1,162, Hayden McFadden of the Midgets had a 1,155, Miller Garrison of the Knights had a 1,129, Cahokia's Auntonio Roby had a 1,123 set, Kyle VonBokel of Breese Mater Dei Catholic came up with a 1,107, Brenden Hard of Granite City shot a 1.078 series, the Comanches' James Haynes had a 1,074 set, Blake Lane of Columbia was right behind at 1,073, while his Eagles' teammate Ryder Corbin had a 1,021.

The qualifying teams and individuals all advance to the IHSA state tournament, which will be held next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 1, at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. It's the only state finals held in either Southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.

More like this: