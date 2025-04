Mascoutah & Benton Girls Basketball Tournaments Results/Schedules Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (RESULTS) MT. VERNON 64, BENTON JV 19 MT. ZION 61, SALEM WILDCATS 56 VIENNA 68, CARTERVILLE 25 CARBONDALE 59, HAMILTON COUNTY 38 CIVIC MEMORIAL 56, WEST FRANKFORT 32 OLNEY 53, HARRISBURG 42 CARLYLE 80, HERRIN 27 TRIAD 64, BENTON 44 BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC (SATURDAY SCHEDULE) GAME 10 - MT. VERNON VS. MT. ZION 9 A.M. GAME 12 - VIENNA VS. CARBONDALE 10:30 A.M. GAME 14 - CIVIC MEMORIAL VS. OLNEY NOON GAME 16 – CARLYLE VS. TRIAD 1:30 P.M. GAME 10 WINNER VS. GAME 12 WINNER 4:30 P.M. Article continues after sponsor message GAME 14 WINNER VS. GAME 16 WINNER 7:30 P.M. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME - MONDAY, DEC. 30 7:30 P.M. MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL (FIRST ROUND) FREEBURG 46, CENTRALIA 41 MATER DEI 62, BELLEVILLE WEST 27 OKAWVILLE 44, MASCOUTAH 29 BELLEVILLE EAST 77, EAST ST. LOUIS 35 MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL (QUARTERFINALS) ALTON 68, FREEBURG 28 O’FALLON 64, MATER DEI 54 BREESE CENTRAL 51, OKAWVILLE 29 NASHVILLE 75, BELLEVILLE EAST 52 MASCOUTAH INVITATIONAL (SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE) ALTON VS. O’FALLON 11:30 A.M. BREESE CENTRAL VS. NASHVILLE 1 P.M. CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – SUNDAY, DEC. 29 5:30 P.M. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending