Our Daily Show Interview! Mayor Wayne White: Village of Maryville

MARYVILLE - The Village of Maryville will continue their “Movie in the Park” tradition with two films later this month.

On Saturday, July 19, 2025, community members can enjoy “Moana 2” at Drost Park in Maryville. This will be followed by "Inside Out 2" the following weekend on July 26, 2025. Mayor Wayne White noted that the events aim to provide free, family-friendly fun for the community.

“What we really want to do is just bring families and communities together,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to do that.”

The movies start at dusk and are completely free to attend. The Parks and Recreation Committee provides ice cream from Bobby’s and popcorn. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course for the kids to play on.

“What we're really trying to do is bring back that spirit of the family drive-in, except on a little bit smaller scale,” White explained. “Maryville, we are just a family community. Many of the people who live here in Maryville now, their parents lived in Maryville before them and their parents lived in Maryville before them. It’s such a great town, people want to stick around.”

White also expressed his appreciation for the Parks and Recreation Committee and the many volunteers who make events like this possible. He believes Maryville has incredible volunteers who do a lot to provide free, fun opportunities for local families.

“We just have the best volunteers of any community in the area, I would say,” he added. “The Village of Maryville could not function without our volunteer committees. These people give their time and they give all of their effort for no pay whatsoever. You just really have to appreciate that.”

For more information about the Parks and Recreation Committee's work, including upcoming events, visit their official Facebook page.

