MARYVILLE, Ill. — The Second Annual Maryville MusicFest will take place from 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, featuring 10 local bands performing across two stages. The event aims to raise funds for a new permanent entertainment pavilion and major upgrades at the park, according to incoming Mayor Wayne White.

Tickets for the all-day festival are $20, with free admission for children 12 and under. Organizers ask attendees to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music and note that no outside food or drinks are allowed. Food trucks, beer, and other beverages will be available on site.

Additional parking will be offered at Maryville Grade School, 6900 W. Main, with a shuttle bus transporting attendees between the school and the park.

White, who will serve as emcee throughout the event, said 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward building the pavilion, which he described as a key part of transforming Firemen’s Park into a “true summer square” with live music and family events.

“By this time next year, the MusicFest will be held in a new entertainment pavilion,” White said, because of the fundraising.

The event is organized by Maryville Parks and Recreation, with additional information and donation opportunities available through the Collinsville Community Area Foundation website. Questions can be directed to Maryville Parks and Recreation at 618-223-8965.

Following MusicFest, the Maryville Police Association will hold a 5K running race on May 10, 2025.