FARMERSVILLE - A Maryville woman died in a crash on Interstate-55, at Mile Marker 73, just north of Farmersville, at 12:32 a.m. on June 16.

The woman was Cheryl True, 54, of Maryville in one of the vehicles. The driver of the other vehicle, Dannean Royston, 36, of St. Louis, MO., also died in the crash. True was driving a 2018 Silver Nissan Rogue and Royston was driving a 2012 Silver Chevolet Cruz. The second unit in the second crash was a 2012 Blue Vanholl Mega Bus, carrying 54 passengers.

Another crash occurred and in it, one of the drivers was Joseph Wright, 71, of Edwardsville and the other Corey Sherman, 31, of St. Ann Mo.

The drivers of the silver Chevrolet and Silver Nissan were pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner. True was driving southbound on I-55. Royston got on an off ramp instead and was driving northbound in the southbound lanes causing the head-on collision.

The driver of the Mega Bus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, 5

passengers of the Mega Bus were transported with minor injuries.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the case.

