MARYVILLE - All Maryville water customers are under a boil order for the next 48 hours due to a pump failure.

The boil order started at 8:55 p.m. Thursday when a pump failure occurred at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. The pump was repaired within 15 minutes, but pressure dropped below IEPA standards and the boil order had to be issued, said Patrick Presson, Maryville Public Works director.

"The standard time for a boil order is 48 hours," Presson said. "As soon as we get lab results back we will notify the public the boil order has been lifted."

