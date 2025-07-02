Our Daily Show Interview! Mayor Wayne White: Village of Maryville

MARYVILLE - The Village of Maryville will host their annual Fire Department Homecoming next weekend.

On July 11 and 12, 2025, community members can come out to the Maryville Fire Department and Firemen’s Park for a parade, games, live music, food and drink vendors, and carnival rides. Mayor Wayne White praised the Maryville Homecoming Association for their work to make the event possible.

“Everybody who participates in our parade and the homecoming, they’re all volunteers. It is just people from the community who love Maryville who want to give back to Maryville,” he said.

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the band Those Two plays from 5–7 p.m., followed by a parade through town at 7 p.m. The Blue Marlin Band will continue the music from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, July 12, community members can enjoy music by the Heaton Brothers from 4–6 p.m. A parade follows at 6 p.m., and then Shotgun Creek will play from 8 p.m. to midnight.

White promises all the music will be “outstanding,” and he is looking forward to riding in the parade alongside his wife. This year’s theme is “Looney Tunes,” with cartoon characters on parade floats and more cartoon fun throughout the weekend.

Many local organizations have come together to support the homecoming. White noted that the weekend aims to give back to Maryville’s fire department.

“The funds that are raised from our homecoming go to our Homecoming Association, and those funds are used to purchase a lot of the equipment for our fire department,” he explained. “Our homecoming is more than bringing the community together for one weekend. It really is a year-round event because of all the things that the Homecoming Association does.”

He added that the village is currently working to install an entertainment pavilion so the bands will have a permanent spot to play next year. He anticipates the pavilion will be “ready for acts” by Spring 2026.

As Maryville gears up for their homecoming weekend, White encourages people to come to the town and enjoy everything they have to offer.

“Come out and enjoy our homecoming and all the other events that we have here in Maryville,” he said. “Come visit Maryville. We are a welcoming community. We love people both who live in Maryville and people who live outside of Maryville. There’s going to be a lot more great things to come in the future.”

For more information about the Maryville Fire Department Homecoming, visit the official Facebook event page.

