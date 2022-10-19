GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that, weather permitting, Maryville Road from IL 203 to Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City in Madison County will be closed for rehabilitative work of the railroad crossing on Sunday, November 06, 2022, from 7:00 pm. and continuing until Tuesday, November 08, 2022, at 7:00 pm. Both lanes will be closed. A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

