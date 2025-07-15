MARYVILLE, Ill. — The Maryville Police Department reported one impaired driving arrest and 16 seatbelt citations during the Fourth of July enforcement campaign that ran from June 20 through July 7, 2025.

The department participated in the statewide effort alongside 200 other local and state law enforcement agencies.

The campaign, which included the “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, aimed to remove impaired drivers from the roads and promote seatbelt use.

In addition to the impaired driving arrest, Maryville officers issued 13 speeding citations, six distracted driving citations, five other citations, and made one warrant arrest.

The Illinois Department of Transportation supported the campaign by providing federal traffic safety funds. Law enforcement agencies across the state collaborated to enhance road safety during the holiday period.

