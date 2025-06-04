MARYVILLE — The Maryville Police Department issued 35 citations during the Memorial Day "Click It Or Ticket" campaign, officials said.

The enforcement effort, which took place over the holiday period, focused on promoting seat belt use and overall road safety.

Article continues after sponsor message

Among the citations, 12 were for seat belt violations. Other citations included one child car seat citation, one felony arrest, two fugitives apprehended, four suspended or revoked license citations, three uninsured motorist citations, five speeding citations, and four distracted driving citations.

Sgt. Brian Gressi of the Maryville Police Department said the campaign aimed to improve safety on Illinois roads.

"Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives," Gressi said.

The "Click It Or Ticket" campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

More like this: