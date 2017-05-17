MARYVILLE -The Maryville Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Circle K Gas Station, located at 6559 N. Center St. in Maryville.

Maryville Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’6” to 5’9” with a medium to heavy build. The suspect was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a red baseball style cap, sunglasses, and black shoes. The suspect displayed a small black handgun and left the area on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

"This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," Maryville Police Department said. "Anyone with any information pertaining to the robbery or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Brandon Ponce at (618) 344-8899."

