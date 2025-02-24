MARYVILLE — The Maryville Police Association is set to host its second annual Donut Dash 5K run/walk on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Drost Park in Maryville. This community event aims to raise funds for local families facing challenges.

Participants can register for the event online, with an early registration fee of $35 available until April 26, 2025.

After the April 26 date, the race price will increase to $40. Proceeds from the Donut Dash will directly benefit the Maryville Police Association, which was established to support families in need within the community.

For more information and to register, interested individuals can visit the event's website.

https://runsignup.com/.../Maryville/MaryvillePoliceDonutDash

