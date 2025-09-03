EDWARDSVILLE — A man who fatally shot a Maryville pastor during a church service in 2009 has been denied a request to transfer from a secure mental health facility to a non-secure treatment center.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp ruled Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, against Terry J. Sedlacek’s petition to move from the Alton Mental Health Center to a less restrictive facility or to receive increased privileges such as supervised off-grounds outings.

Sedlacek, now 43, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2015 for the shooting of the Rev. Fred Winters and was ordered to be held at the secure facility operated by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Victim-impact statements were submitted to the court by Pastor Winters’ widow, Cindy Winters, and Maryville Police Chief Tony Manley.

Cindy Winters wrote, “We hurt, but we do feel comfort in knowing that the man who ended his life is confined, getting appropriate treatment and not a threat to us and to anyone else.”

Chief Manley expressed concerns about the potential release, stating it would “pose a significant danger — not only to the community but also to the peace of mind and well-being of those still trying to heal.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Jim Buckley and Lauren Maricle argued during the hearing that Sedlacek continues to experience episodes of psychosis, including hearing voices and making unusual noises, and remains a threat to public safety.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine emphasized the importance of maintaining Sedlacek’s placement at the secure facility.

“No matter how much time passes, we will always pursue justice for victims and will work to keep our communities safe from dangerous individuals,” Haine said.

Statement from Cindy Winters after Sedlacek's Court Decision:

"On behalf of 1st Baptist Church of Maryville and my daughters, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the State’s Attorney Office and their support and hard work over the past six years.

"In situations such as ours there isn’t an outcome in which one side wins and the other loses, for really we have all lost. We are extremely grateful that we live in such a supportive and giving community. Having caring individuals around us has made all the difference during our time of loss, and we cannot say “Thank you” enough. I would ask for prayers for both families involved as we continue to heal and go forward."

On March 8, 2009, Sedlacek entered a Maryville church and opened fire during a service.

An initial shot struck a Bible held by Pastor Winters, followed by a fatal shot to the pastor. Church members subdued Sedlacek after his gun jammed, but two of them sustained stab wounds inflicted by Sedlacek.

Haine praised the efforts of the prosecuting attorneys in the most recent Sedlacek decision in court.

“These experienced prosecutors have a deep knowledge of this case. They and all of the other members of our team work every day to put dangerous people behind bars and keep them there,” he said.

