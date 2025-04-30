Our Daily Show Interview! Troy/Maryville/Marine/St. Jacob Chamber!

MARYVILLE - The Village of Maryville will host their second annual Maryville MusicFest this weekend.

From 1–10 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, community members are invited to Firemen’s Park in Maryville for a day of live music, food trucks and fun. There will be ten bands playing on two stages throughout the day.

“It’s a music festival,” explained Dawn Mushill, president of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, who helped promote the event. “These guys have worked so hard, and this bandstand that they’re looking at is going to just add so much to Maryville.”

Tickets to the event cost $20. Kids ages 12 and under are free. Proceeds will go to Build Maryville to build a permanent entertainment pavilion and stage at the park.

“It’s an all-day event for $20,” Mushill said. “All day. You can come see all the bands.”

The event itself is cash only. There will be food trucks onsite, as well as beer and soda available for purchase. Mushill encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs.

Music will range from “rock to folk and everything in between,” according to the Village of Maryville. The list of bands includes Sailing, Barnstormers, Sweetbottom, Sheafor & Simes, Dale Papp, Nort’s Hammer, Graham Pagano, Molly Smith, Spencer McDole, and A Rather Bright Light.

You can buy tickets online or on the day of at Firemen’s Park. For more information about Build Maryville Presents Maryville MusicFest, visit the official Facebook event page or click here.

“It is a fantastic event, and I’ll tell you, the volunteers who put this together have worked very hard to put this together,” Mushill added. “You have to get this on your calendar.”

